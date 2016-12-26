Salman Khan to ring in 51st birthday at Panvel farmhouse, SRK, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty expected to attend

Shera, Salman’s most trusted bodyguard said that the arrangements of Salman Khan’s 51st birthday have already begun at Panvel farmhouse which will bear a festive look for this entire week till the New Year. Shera, Salman’s most trusted bodyguard said that the arrangements of Salman Khan’s 51st birthday have already begun at Panvel farmhouse which will bear a festive look for this entire week till the New Year.

Bollywood’s chronic and most eligible bachelor Salman Khan will ring in his 51st birthday with family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. The celebrations will begin tonight and will continue well into the wee hours of morning tomorrow, as Salman will enjoy turning a year older.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Shera, Salman’s most trusted bodyguard said, “This is that time of the year when we get together to sing, dance and party. It’s my Malik’s birthday and that is reason enough for us to celebrate.”

The arrangements have already begun at Panvel farmhouse which will bear a festive look for this entire week till the New Year. Talking about security that will be put in place, Shera said, “We are putting special security arrangements in place. It will be a big party as lots of Malik’s close friends are expected to attend. The entry will strictly be on invite and no outsider or gatecrasher will be allowed.”

Much like last year this time too, one can expect a bevy of A-list celebs attending Salman’s birthday bash. On the list are Salman’s close buddies including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and others. “It will be an intimate affair with only family and close industry friends being present for the party,” said Shera.

Recollecting his own 20-year long association with Salman, Shera said, “It’s been a great journey. I have been guarding Malik for 20 years and will do that for the rest of my life. This year has been a great one for Malik with Sultan hitting the bull’s eye and we are hoping 2017 will be an even bigger success for him.”

On the gifts front, Shera revealed, “I have planned to give him a surprise gift but I can’t reveal what it is. Last year, I gifted him a bike.”

While Shera will be partying and overlooking security at Panvel tonight, his dear son Tiger is far away in USA pursuing higher education. “I will miss him ofcourse. We have plans to launch him soon. He has assisted filmmakers while he was here,” said Shera before signing off.

