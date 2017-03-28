Salman Khan to release Asha Parekh’s autobiography

Salman Khan’s father writer Salim Khan’s second wife Helen was a close friend of Asha Parekh and her girl gang of Waheeda Reman. Salman Khan’s father writer Salim Khan’s second wife Helen was a close friend of Asha Parekh and her girl gang of Waheeda Reman.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will formally release veteran actress Asha Parekh’s autobiography, “The Hit Girl”, here on April 10. Asha, known as the ‘hit girl’ of the 1960s for her nearly unbroken string of successful films, shares a very special history with Salman’s family. Salman’s father writer Salim Khan’s second wife Helen was a close friend of Asha Parekh and her girl gang of Waheeda Reman, Nanda, Sadhana and veteran character actress Shammi.

The entire society of iconic sisterhood would often be seen at film previews organised by Salman’s father. “Now Sadhana and Nanda are gone. It’s just Helen, Waheeda, Shammi Aunty and me,” sighs Asha, not prone to succumb to defeatism or pessimism.

It is this never-say-die spirit that the autobiography titled “The Hit Girl” brings forward. “This is something I wanted to do but hadn’t gotten down to doing for a very long time. My good friend and journalist Khalid Mohammed, whom I’ve known for years, helped me to do it. I hope the book is liked,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan’s Tubelight has apparently sold its music rights for Rs 20 crore. The three songs are background scores, which will help the narrative of the story. Now, what’s so special about these songs which have been sold at such a whopping amount? The reason would soon be revealed when the film will hit the screens.

However, with this move, it seems like the director is going the Hollywood way and trying to change how Bollywood music is consumed by the Indian audience. It seems Tubelight has already inched towards being called a profitable project for both the actor and the director.

