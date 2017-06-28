Salman Khan to play a 75-yr-old in next with Tubelight director Kabir Khan?

As per sources, Salman Khan wants to play characters now, and not just be Salman Khan, the superstar. Now when he’s keen to play characters he will do what he wants without fear of criticism. Kabir and bhai had already discussed another project during the making of ‘Tubelight,’ and that commitment remains unchanged. As per sources, Salman Khan wants to play characters now, and not just be Salman Khan, the superstar. Now when he’s keen to play characters he will do what he wants without fear of criticism. Kabir and bhai had already discussed another project during the making of ‘Tubelight,’ and that commitment remains unchanged.

Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, has failed to set box office on fire. The actor was slammed by critics and film is yet to earn Rs 100 crore at the box office but it seems the actor is unfazed. If the reports are to be believed, Tubelight star Salman wants to be even more daringly unconventional and un-Salman, and is teaming up for another project with Kabir Khan soon.

A report by Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to Salman Khan as saying, “See, bhai is not really bothered with what the critics say. He wants to play characters now, and not just be Salman Khan, the superstar. The same critics slammed him for just going in front of the camera and not doing anything to change into characters. Now when he’s keen to play characters he will do what he wants without fear of criticism. Kabir and bhai had already discussed another project during the making of ‘Tubelight,’ and that commitment remains unchanged.”

Also, at a recent Eid get-together at Salman’s home, Kabir apparently asked Salman if he still wants to go ahead with another project with him. Salman grinned and mock-punched Kabir. But the report reads that the new Salman-Kabir project would require the superstar to age from 40 to 75, and he is up for it.

The reliable source quoted in the report further revealed the fears Salman has for the film, “Bhai got scared of that film because he would have to use a lot of prosthetics to show age. Bhai is not comfortable with prosthetics. He always says no to roles that require him to put on disguises, fake beards, etc. because of his neuro-condition. However, now when he is in the mood to stretch himself as an actor and the old man’s role with Kabir, this will happen.”

Well, the news itself is exciting but we still need to wait for any confirmation from Salman Khan or director Kabir Khan’s end.

