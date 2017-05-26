Salman Khan to launch Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya in Bollywood?

Salman Khan to launch Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey. Salman Khan to launch Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey.

Salman Khan has launched the careers of many stars including Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Even as many star kids including Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor will have to wait for their Bollywood launch, Salman Khan might launch Chunky Pandey’s 18-year old daughter Ananya Pandey very soon.

Ananya who graduated three days ago is currently in Goa with her friends. She will soon start training with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. “Ananya is currently in Goa with her school friends to celebrate her graduation. When she is back, she will start pursuing her Bollywood dreams more seriously. Her cousin Ahaan Panday (Chunky’s brother Chiki, and Deanne Panday’s son) has also been prepping for a Bollywood debut. The two youngsters have been exchanging notes about their film plans,” a source close to the development was quoted in a Mumbai Mirror report.

A thrilled Chunky confirmed the developments and said that Ananya wants to be an actress. The actor said that his daughter Ananya had informed him about her decision some time ago and he will support both his kids in whatever dreams they wish to pursue.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan launched the trailer of Tubelight amid much fanfare. An emotional Salman remembered late actor Om Puri at the launch. “The strange thing is whenever I see the trailer, teaser or song, I see Om ji and it kills me. I have done a lot of work with Om ji and I felt one moment he was there and then he was gone. I don’t actually enjoy watching the trailer, song or teaser as I can see him there,” Salman told PTI.

