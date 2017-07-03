Salman Khan to do a dance number in Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai film? Here’s what reports claim

As far as Salman Khan’s appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film is concerned, he is now said to be featuring in a song. As far as Salman Khan’s appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film is concerned, he is now said to be featuring in a song.

We are already hearing reports that Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film with Aanand L Rai, which is still untitled. The film had gained a lot of limelight post the news that SRK will play a dwarf in the movie. But more than that, Salman’s cameo in the film is getting more highlight each day. Whether or nor Salman will make a special appearance and what exactly will this be about is yet to be confirmed. But seeing all the various speculations around this SRK-Salman’s reuniting after Tubelight, is surely making fans excited.

Recently all the fans of the Khan duo were thrilled to see SRK’s cameo in Salman’s recently released Tubelight. The King of Romance wore a magician’s robe and played the character of Gogo Pasha. But as far as Salman’s appearance in SRK’s film is concerned, he is now said to be featuring in a song. Yes, the recent update suggests that Salman will do a special song in his buddy’s film. We had already seen Salman and SRK in a song, back in 2007’s film, Om Shanti Om. Salman Khan is also doing a dance movie with Remo D’souza and seems that he is surely trying new things at this point of his career.

Reports also claim that the Salman’s dance cameo will begin shoot from July 4, and if that’s true, we can’t wait to watch the final outcome on the big screen. Earlier, according to a DNA report, SRK had confirmed that there is a speacial appearance by Salman in this film. The superstar was quoted as saying, “There is a guest appearance in Aanand’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him (Salman Khan) to play the role.”

Also considering both the superstars are busy with​ their respective films, when do they actually get the time to catch up? On this SRK was quoted in the same report and saying, “I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 AM, so we have to wait for the apt time.” This SRK film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

