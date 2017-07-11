Salman Khan to bear Tubelight losses, will pay Rs 55 crore to distributors

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has grossed Rs. 114.50 crore net at the Indian box office till now. Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has grossed Rs. 114.50 crore net at the Indian box office till now.

Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight surprisingly failed to fare well at the box-office. The collections of the film left us wondering whether it would survive at the cinema halls for long or not. Due to this, the distributors of the film suffered huge losses and reportedly, several producers and distributors were demanding a refund from Salman. And now it is being learnt that Bhaijaan of Bollywood has agreed to bear all of it and refund the money to the distributors.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta, tweeted to confirm the report. He wrote, “SalmanKhan has agreed to refund monies to distributors to make up for losses in Tubelight. A lovely gesture. That’s being human!” According to a report in ANI, Salman has agreed to pay Rs 55 crore to the distributors. The movie has grossed Rs. 114.50 crore net at the Indian box office till now. Moreover, with last weekend releases like MOM, Guest Iin London and also Spider-Man: Homecoming doing well at the ticket counters, Tubelight’s collection is expected to see a further downfall.

SalmanKhan has agreed to refund monies to distributors to make up for losses in Tubelight. A lovely gesture. That’s being human! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 10, 2017

However, Salman was happy with critics’ reaction to Tubelight for they were not as bad as he expected them to be. Earlier in an interview he said, “The critics were like really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 and they gave me 1 and 2, apparently. So, I am very pleased with that.” He said further, “What happens with a film like this… It’s an Eid release and it has been seen in recent years that there will be song-and-dance so, they went expecting that kind of film but got to see something else. So, now this film is not supposed to be seen with buddies and the thought ‘let’s have fun’. It’s a very emotional film. Howsoever cold-hearted, emotionless a person is, he or she will get teary-eyed after watching the film. This is that kind of a film, where you need to take your parents, grandparents and families.”

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai and has recently also shot for a cameo in the remake of his blockbuster hit, Judwaa 2.

