Can you spot Salman Khan in this throwback picture? Here’s your chance to prove you are a fan

Salman Khan is not a heartthrob just now, what with his blockbuster films and applause-worthy dialogues, but he is a born star. Thanks to brother, director Arbaaz Khan, we got to see yet another cute image from Salman Khan’s childhood. In the image posted on Instagram, with the caption, “#childhoodmemories #nostalgia 😊,” one can spot Salman Khan in one go. If you are still thinking how we did it, here is a giveaway: Look for those intense eyes.

The image also has other Khan-daan kids, including Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Salman’s mother Salma can also be spotted in the same pic. Well, Salman is just a poser. If you still cannot find who Salman is, he is the one in the red shirt with silky smooth hair. Arbaaz is the one in red shirt and denim jacket who is looking away while Sohail is the one in white next to Salma.

We have seen the Khan brothers sharing frames recently too. It was Salman Khan production’s recent release Freaky Ali, which was directed by Sohail and we saw Arbaaz as a supporting actor in the film.

Well, another image of Salman and Sohail together was recently shared by Bina Kak on her Instagram handle. The trio can be seen enjoying their breakfast on the sets of Tubelight in Manali. Bina shared the image with caption: #breakfasttime#bliss#soundofstream#freshbreeze#cool

Check Salman Khan’s childhood as well as recent pic here:

Salman is at present busy with his upcoming film Tubelight’s shoot. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and Sohail will be seen playing his brother onscreen too.

