Salman Khan to his loved ones: Thank you for being there 

Salman Khan thanks his fans for their love and support. Salman Khan thanks his fans for their love and support.

Last week, actor Salman Khan was convicted of killing two blackbucks near Kankani village during the 1998 shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam who were also accused in the blackbuck poaching case were, however, acquitted. Salman spent two nights in Jodhpur Central jail and he is now out on bail. Hordes of fans gathered outside his Galaxy apartment on April 7 when he made his way back to his house. The actor on Monday evening took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the love and support he has received.

Salman Khan tweeted, “Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless.”

A number of Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others had put up social media posts in support of the actor. Actors like Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty and Shatrugan Sinha also thronged his Mumbai apartment to console the Khan family in their tough times.

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan, had also shared a picture of the actor a few hours ago with the caption, “My Strength, My Weakness, My Pride, My Joy, My Life, My World. Gods Child. God bless all the people that can’t handle you or your success, I wish only positivity & happiness for you may all the jealousy & negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than u are & blind everyone with your success & good deeds. Love you Bhai 😘.”

Salman, one of Bollywood’s highest-earning stars, was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. He will have to secure special permission from the court if he plans to travel outside the country. The actor was also seen at Race co-star Saqib Saleem’s birthday bash. He would soon start shooting for Race 3’s next schedule now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd