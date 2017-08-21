Salman Khan tells fans what happens when ‘Judwaa 1 tweets for Judwaa 2’, Varun Dhawan is happiest

Varun Dhawan recreates Judwaa magic in the sequel directed by David Dhawan. Varun Dhawan recreates Judwaa magic in the sequel directed by David Dhawan.

Judwaa 2 trailer has left all of us impressed and it seems Salman Khan too shares somewhat similar thoughts. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2” to which Varun Dhawan, the actor who steps into the shoes of Salman in the sequel of the 1997 blockbuster wrote, “You will always be the original judwaa bhai.” David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 has left every 90’s kid nostalgic considering a lot of sequences and two songs – “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Tan Tana Tan”, are which are apart of it, are a major throwback to the Salman-starrer.

This is not the first time when Salman has lent his support for this film. The actor has also shot a special cameo but not much details have been revealed about the same so far.

Earlier, Varun shared a post with the caption, “#judwaa2 just got bigger. Shot with my childhood hero @beingsalmankhan. I’ve grown old but he’s definitely the same. Can’t wait SEPT 29th.” While Taapsee Pannu wrote on her Instagram account, “And it happened! Done with my talkie portion for #Judwaa2 #SuperTeam,” along with a picture.

Not only this, Varun shared the stage with Salman Khan in his finale act at the recent IIFA 2017 in New York. He and Salman performed on the iconic number “Tan Tana Tan”, giving us a a moment to remember. Varun later took to his Instagram account and wrote, “As a child I had seen Salman bhai perform live many times but I had never ever dreamt that one day I would dance besides him. Thank you for the love ny #onelove.”

Judwaa 2 is the 44th film of David Dhawan that promises to give the same laughter and entertainment but in a new packaging. The latest film stars his son Varun, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . http://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

You will always be the original judwaa bhai❤️🚀 http://t.co/L28cIHYVLh — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 21, 2017

Not just Salman, the entire Bollywood joined hands to welcome and applaud the trailer of Judwaa 2. Karan Johar wrote, “Box office Dhamaal!!!!! David Dhawan nails the genre like no other can ….congratulations to @Varun_dvn @NGEMovies !!! Come September.” Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “This is going to be a riot brother. A maddd laugh riot.😂Waiting for the father son Jodi again. My love to the family.” Kunal Kohli wrote, “@Varun_dvn #DavidDhawan #kickass #JUDWAA2Trailer @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee @NGEMovies full on David Dhawan Masala #cantwait”

Judwaa 2 will release on September 29.

