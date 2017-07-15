Salman Khan’s sweet gesture at IIFA 2017 proves why he is Bollywood’s favourite ‘Bhaijaan’. Watch video

Salman Khan’s video will melt your heart. Salman Khan’s video will melt your heart.

Not a long time back, Salman Khan made it to the news for his gesture of returning the money to producers and distributors for the losses they have borne after release of Tubelight. Now, he has yet again come out as an epitome of being human with his gesture at the recently held IIFA 2017 press conference, which is taking place in New York. So, during the press conference, some awards were being distributed. And to honour Alia Bhatt, an elderly person walked up on the stage. He was so old that he could barely walk. So, when he had to leave the stage, Salman made sure he is seated in the audience safely. Now, being a star that he is, he could have asked someone else to take him away. But being Salman, he walked down the stairs with him, despite the organisers surrounding him. And did not come back on the stage till he escorted the man to his seat. Well, that’s what it means to be a true star.

But it was also disappointing to see Alia, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and others on the stage to just watch him doing the good deed. No one seemed to have cared enough to walk up to Salman for help in the video shared by Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Salman’s father Salim Khan reacted on the news of the star returning some amount of money to distributors and producers. He said, “When a distributor suffers a loss, the producer needs to show some responsibility and share the burden. We, too, have done the same thing. We met a few of them and are trying to find a middle ground. We will pay back the distributors,” as reported by Mid-Day.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted, “Salman Khan has agreed to refund monies to distributors to make up for losses in Tubelight. A lovely gesture. That’s being human!” According to a report in ANI, Salman has agreed to pay Rs 55 crore to the distributors. The movie has grossed around Rs. 114.50 crore net at the Indian box office till now.

