Salman Khan surprises Dharmendra with a visit to his farm, see photo

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently surprised veteran actor Dharmendra when he paid a random visit to the latter’s farm. Dharmendra was touched by the act and even took to Twitter to share a picture of the duo together.

Dharmendra had tweeted, “Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today… you will always be a son to me @BeingSalmanKhan.”

The actor had shared the same picture on Instagram. Dharmendra and Salman have famously worked together in the 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya, which also featured Kajol.

The legendary actor had earlier expressed in an interview that he thinks Salman is the only actor who can play him in his biopic.

“I think he (Salman) can do it (biopic). Salman is a darling… He has some habits like me… You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me,” Dharmendra had told PTI.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy celebrating the success of his latest action flick Tiger Zinda Hai, which has become the second-highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2.

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger, has done a tremendous business at the box office, and in all likelihood might enter the Rs 300 crore club, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

