Salman Khan’s Sultan will be showcased at 20th Shanghai International Film Festival

Not only Tubelight, Salman Khan’s Sultan is also making news. Not only Tubelight, Salman Khan’s Sultan is also making news.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is all set to release on June 23 but before it begins the journey to create some records at the box office, Salman has given his fans a reason to recall his last hit Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor’s film will be showcased at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival, and the news was shared by the director on Twitter. Ali wrote, “Sultan will be showcased at 20th Shanghai international film festival.” Earlier, Sultan was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival and the IFFI Goa.

Sultan, the blockbuster from Yash Raj Films, continues to drive interest among international movie audiences. The Salman-Anushka Sharma starrer that combines native Indian wrestling with an emotional, underdog story will be competing for top honors at the film festival.

Shanghai International Film Festival is a premium festival that focusses on quality cinema from China and South East Asia and Sultan’s entry in the Jackie Chan Action Movie Week section becomes special, given that action and fight sequences from this global region sets new standards in cinema everywhere.

Sultan will be showcased at 20th Shanghai international film festival . Please check the calendar for further details . pic.twitter.com/sqsftRoOsw — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 15, 2017

Speaking on this, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “As a film, Sultan is a home grown story of a fighter and an underdog rooted in our country’s soil. The film’s action reflects this and has won popular opinion over in India. That China, a nation with a proud legacy of cinema and a priceless heritage of classic action and martial arts, has found it suitable to feature in an action competition section is huge gratification to us. We are excited and proud to be part of Shanghai International Film Festival.”

Meanwhile, Ali is busy shooting with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger by Kabir Khan. The film is said to release in December this year but the dates have not been confirmed as of yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd