Salman Khan’s Sultan to challenge Dangal again, becomes fourth Indian film to release in China this year

While Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight is receiving love from the moviegoers despite a thumbs down from the critics, here is another happy news for the Bhaijaan of Bollywood. His last year’s Eid release, Sultan is all set to break records at the box-office in yet again, this time China where it is set to release later this year. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “#Sultan to release in China later this year… Meanwhile, #Sultan wins Best Action Movie Award at Shanghai International Film Festival.” Also, this Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer, which broke numerous records last year, has won the Best Action Movie award at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). This makes it the first Indian film to win this honour.

Every year China allows the release of around 34 foreign movies including four Indian movies. While we already know about the other three releases – Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion and Salman Khan’s Tubelight, confirmation around the fourth one has finally come. It will be interesting to know whether Salman’s wrestling drama will join Dangal bandwagon in China, or not. In the Indian market, Sultan managed to mint Rs 421.25 crore.

#Sultan to release in China later this year… Meanwhile, #Sultan wins Best Action Movie Award at Shanghai International Film Festival. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2017

Talking about his film’s big achievement, Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar has said in a statement, “We are very happy with all the love and respect we got at SIFF. Receiving an award under the action category from Jackie Chan is just super special. As a child, he has been one of the most inspiring action stars for me and many Indians. Sultan is about Desi, Indian wrestling and it’s raw power. Amidst a selection of brilliant action films that present the most refined martial arts, the film’s win is rewarding, and reflects that a good story based in action has universal appeal.”

