Sultan Saturday box office collections: Salman Khan-starrer is unstoppable, earns Rs 142.62 crore

Sultan has proved to be a box office hurricane. With Rs 105.3 crore BO business in three days, the film earned Rs 37.10 cr. on Saturday (July 9) too, making the total collections of the film Rs 142.62 crore. Sultan is unstoppable and this Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma film is setting new benchmarks. Like all Salman’s Eid releases, Sultan was supposed to do a roaring business.

Trade was left a tad bit worried when Eid was shifted from July 6 to 7 and Sultan leaked online a day before its release. However, Sultan’s box office business on first four days has proved that it is hard to stop the Salman bandwagon once it gets going.

The film had almost 90 percent occupancy on Saturday and its business was expected to be around Rs 35-40 crore. If all goes right, the film’s business should be over Rs 160 crore in the first weekend. This means it could finally be one of the biggest grossers of Salman. The film made Rs 36.54 crore on opening day, Rs 37.3 crore on Eid and Rs 31.5 crore on Friday.

The film is also Salman’s biggest opener till date. While Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Rs 102.6 crore in three days, his Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo could garner Rs 101.47 crore.

Sultan has already helped the sluggish box office we saw in the first six months in Bollywood. The Salman Khan film is the third film which made to the Rs 100-crore club. The other two are Airlift and Housefull 3.

WATCH VIDEO: Salman Khan’s Sultan Gets Rave Audience Reviews

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared Sultan’s latest box office collections on Twitter:

#Sultan is UNSTOPPABLE… Setting new BENCHMARKS… Wed 36.54 cr, Thu 37.32 cr, Fri 31.66 cr, Sat 37.10 cr. Total: ₹ 142.62 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2016

#Sultan continued its HISTORIC run on Sat, smashing records left, right and centre… Rewriting the rules of Hindi film biz… SENSATIONAL! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2016

Before Sultan, 5 films that made Salman Khan Bollywood’s biggest star

If you look at Salman Khan’s soaring career graph today, it is hard to imagine a time when his career had nosedived and one heard his name mentioned more in terms of controversies than box office successes.

Between 2005 and 2009, he gave a string of flops punctuated with a lone hit, Partner. The film industry’s Prem was in need of rescuing, and we mean both his image and demi-god of BO status. With films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in his kitty, he was a superstar already but facing a tough time ahead.

The reinvention of Salman Khan began with Prabhdeva’s directorial, Wanted (2009). And the Khan has not looked back since then. We bring you five films since 2009 that cemented Salman’s position and made him film industry’s biggest star at this moment.

Wanted: The film made Salman a darling of single-screen theatres once again. With its whistle-a-minute dialogues, the film became a money spinner. It earned Rs 61 crore in 2009, which may not sound a lot today but was big money back then.

Dabangg and Dabangg 2: At box office figures of Rs 141 and Rs 154 crore, these films ensured that multiplex audience was digging Bhai as much as single-screen theatres. And he got a franchise all his own too!

WATCH VIDEO: 5 Reasons To See Salman Khan’s Sultan

Ek Tha Tiger: Starring opposite Katrina Kaif, this Salman blockbuster made critics happy too. It also started his relationship with director Kabir Khan and together they will give the biggest hit of Salman’s career 2.0.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: With this film, Salman gave his image a much-needed makeover and also earned a phenomenal Rs 321 crore. His role of Bajrangi also fetched him a string of awards.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo: Sooraj Barjatya is to Salman’s career what Yashraj is to Shah Rukh’s. With PRDP, Salman’s Prem was back and that was something to cheer about. The film was panned by critics but still made Rs 213 crore at box office.

