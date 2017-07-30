Latest News

Salman Khan’s Sultan co-star wrestler Tyron Woodley proves that Bhaijaan is most popular. Watch video

UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who starred with Salman Khan in Sultan is in New Jersey and he wants to prove the popularity of Salman to his pals. Thanking Tyron for his gesture, Salman took to Twitter and wished Tyron all the best for his fight in UFC 214, which the wrestler won.

UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who starred with Salman Khan in Sultan is wanting to prove the fan frenzy around the Bollywood superstar. The wrestler, who is in New Jersey and won a fight in UFC 214, showed his fight sequence with Salman to an Indian there and asked the man if he knew who was in the picture. Pat came the reply, “The most popular person in the country.” Tyron then goes on to show the man, the video of him beating up Salman Khan in Sultan. And explains that he was the wrestler who broke Sultan’s ribs in the movie.

“If I will show a picture of me doing a movie with him, they will bow down,” Tyron said in the video. “He is god to them. Have you seen movie Sultan, I’m trying to explain to him that I had beaten Salman Khan,” he continued. Earlier, the wrestler took to Twitter and appreciated Salman for hosting him during his India visit.

The wrestler wrote, “SK!! Appreciate you inviting me into your family and making my experience in India top notch!” in response to which, Salman wrote, “Thank u for all the kind words Tyron Woodley . Really appreciate it best of luck for ur fight today god speed god bless.”

 

Tyron, who had his MMA fight today, defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision. It seems on-screen Sultan’s luck has worked really well for the fight. And we wonder if the two stars, Tyron and Salman, will share the screen space yet again post Sultan.

 

 

