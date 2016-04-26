Salman Khan starrer ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ making, trivia to release online as web-episode

Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s interviews, interesting behind-the-scene moments form a mega webisode, titled “Memoirs of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”. Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s interviews, interesting behind-the-scene moments form a mega webisode, titled “Memoirs of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”.

Superstar Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s interviews and interesting behind-the-scene moments form a mega webisode, titled “Memoirs of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, set to release online as a special treat for fans.

The webisode, by filmmaker Vidhi Kasliwal, will also see director Sooraj Barjatya, Anupam Kher and other actors along with the entire unit of the movie discuss and share their thoughts on the title, the reasons behind the title “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and the bond between Salman and Sooraj that began with “Maine Pyar Kiya” 25 years ago.

“From the time Sooraj ji decided to make his next film, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. We shot day and night and captured very interesting footage. The icing on the cake was that he was working with the one & only Salman Khan again,” said Vidhi in a statement.

“My team canned over 250 hours of footage from which I was very keen to produce and direct the digital assets. So what started as a 10-webisode series increased to 21 webisodes as the response to each asset was phenomenal! I was very happy when Soorajji told me that my team’s hardwork had contributed

so much to the record breaking opening the film got.”

Incidentally, a feature-length documentary on the making of “PRDP”, also by Vidhi, is expected to release this year.

