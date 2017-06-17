Salman Khan spotted with Iulia Vantur again, this time at Sohail Khan’s party. See photos

Iulia Vantur was recently spotted hanging out with Salman Khan and bros. | Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Iulia Vantur was recently spotted hanging out with Salman Khan and bros. | Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Tubelight, was spotted spending quality time with his family, and guess who joined the party. It was none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. The superstar, his brothers, Iulia and brother-in-law Ayush Sharma were clicked outside Sohail Khan’s house, and it sure did look like the boys were having a real good time. The fun didn’t just stop there, Arbaaz Khan, his son Arhaan, Amrita Arora Ladak and her husband Shakeel Ladak also joined them. Their children seemed to be fast asleep in their arms. Later, Salman Khan was also snapped in the company of Iulia alone.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been a rumoured couple for a long time. The two were spotted together at various parties and events. Iulia recently featured in her own Bollywood music video, “Every Night and Day”, where she shared the screen with Himmesh Reshammiya. The Romanian beauty hopes for a career in Bollywood as a singer.

See photos of Salman Khan, having a gala time with his brothers and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

On the work front Salman Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Tubelight which will release next week. Tubelight will mark his third collaboration with Bollywood director Kabir Khan, after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After a long time, he will be sharing the screen with his brother, Sohail Khan in the film. Salman’s recent breaks from work, when he was spotted riding his bicycle on the streets of Mumbai, or taking a random auto ride have kept him in the news as much as his film.

Salman Khan will soon be flying off to Morocco for the shooting of his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai, where he will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of his 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd