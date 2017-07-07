Salman Khan spotted in his new Mercedes. Is it the same car Shah Rukh Khan gifted him for doing Aanand L Rai film? See photos

Latest reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan has gifted Salman Khan the latest model of Mercedes-Benz as a token of gratitude for his cameo in his upcoming Aanand L Rai’s film. Latest reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan has gifted Salman Khan the latest model of Mercedes-Benz as a token of gratitude for his cameo in his upcoming Aanand L Rai’s film.

Shah Rukh Khan has gifted Salman Khan the latest model of Mercedes-Benz as a token of gratitude for his cameo in his upcoming Aanand L Rai’s film, at least that’s the latest reports claim. This news began doing the round on Thursday, after a few stills and a selfie from the sets of the film leaked, where Salman was shooting the special song, in which he is said to be making an appearance. Though we could not confirm the reports, but when we saw Salman travelling in a brand new Mercedes, we wondered whether it was the same vehicle. But other than the new car, Salman’s companions sitting beside him also caught our attention. They were none other than his rumoured lady love Iulia Vantur and his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha.

The stars were spotted in the white luxury car in Bandra returning from a friend’s party. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in Salman Khan’s recent release Tubelight, and soon reports came out that Salman is set to return the favour by making a special appearance in his next film directed by Anand L Rai, where SRK plays a dwarf. Latter we got to know that the two Khans will be seen in a special dance number in the film. We also saw a few pictures, all thanks to their huge fan clubs, in which they were spotted together on the film sets.

Salman and SRK’s bromance at recent public events is no secret. But with SRK gifting a car to Salman, their fans are surely getting some friendship goals. Isn’t it? See the latest pictures of Salman Khan in the new car:

A report by BollywoodLife quoted a source saying, “When Salman Khan came to shoot for the song, Shah Rukh surprised him by gifting him a brand new, luxurious car. The car is newly launched and no one owns this mean machine currently. Salman was shocked as he wasn’t expecting this at all. But because he had managed his dates and agreed to shoot for the song on such a short notice, SRK wanted to gift him something to show his love and appreciation.”

SRK’s upcoming film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The Aanand L Rai directorial is hitting headlines everyday for one or the other reason.

