Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha to feature in a song for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Sonakshi Sinha will make a special appearance with Salman Khan in a song for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Sonakshi Sinha will make a special appearance with Salman Khan in a song for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says that she is going to do a special song in Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer hit franchise Yamla Pagla Deewana is entering into its third film with Sonakshi appearing in a special song titled “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se”.

Talking about her cameo in the film, Sonakshi said, “I am appearing in a special song. There is Salman Khan, Rekha Ji, Dharmendra and of course me, so it was quite an honor to be shooting with such a wonderful and veteran actors. Sharing the frame with them is a huge deal for me and I am really looking forward to the song”.

The first installment of the comedy film was helmed by Samir Karnik, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles which was released in 2011. The film which was the second film of Deol family staring together after the sports drama Apne turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Sonakshi Sinha’s last few films like Ittefaq, Force 2, Noor, Welcome to New York and Akira among others have crashed at the box office. Apart from Yamla Pagla Deewana Fir Se, the Dabangg girl is also prepping for her next release, the second installment of Happy Bhaag Jayegi where she will be seen portraying the lead role alongside Diana Penty.

Sonakshi Sinha is also gearing up for the third installment of the popular Dabangg series. She made her debut in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan has been an irreplaceable part of the Dabangg franchise since then.

(With IANS inputs)

