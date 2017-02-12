Salman Khan not finalised for Sher Khan yet, reveals Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan has refuted reports that Sher Khan will star brother Salman Khan. Sohail Khan has refuted reports that Sher Khan will star brother Salman Khan.

Contrary to media speculation, superstar Salman Khan is not yet a part of brother Sohail Khan’s forthcoming directorial venture, Sher Khan. Sohail, who is currently working on the script, has confirmed that he hasn’t approached anyone for the titular role and there are chances that Salman might not star in it.

“The casting hasn’t begun as of now and Salman bhai hasn’t been signed yet. We will begin approaching actors once the characters are prepared. If it is a mature character, then it will be Salman bhai but if the guy is young then we will approach someone younger — actors like Varun Dhawan or Tiger Shroff. But nothing has been finalised as of now,” Sohail revealed in an interview here.

The actor-filmmaker is also working on the script of his another directorial project, titled My Punjabi Nikaah, a romantic-comedy. The shooting is expected to begin by the end of the year. On acting front, Sohail will be seen alongside Salman in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. The actor plays Salman’s brother in the film. Hesitant to reveal any further details about his role and the much-anticipated flick, Sohail said, “I don’t think I am allowed to talk about it but it is a small role. I play his brother. There are some four-five scenes with him and the rest are with the other cast members. It was great to be sharing screen space with Salman bhai after a long time.” Salman and Sohail last co-starred in 2010 period drama Veer.

Also read Abba wanted one of his sons to become a cricketer, says Sohail Khan

Salman Khan on the sets of his upcoming film Tubelight. Salman Khan on the sets of his upcoming film Tubelight.

Salman gave one of his career-best performances in Kabir’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and hence the expectation of the 51-year-old actor in Tubelight is higher. While Sohail remained mum about Salman’s role in Tubelight, he spoke about his brother’s growth as a performer over the years. “Salman bhai has evolved as an actor and now he is at a stage, where he has stopped acting. If you tell him to do a scene a certain way, he would read it and do it in the most normal manner. You can’t tell him to look here, pause there. He will do it like he feels it should be done. So, that’s a big difference,” Sohail said.

Also read Shah Rukh Khan graciously agreed to do cameo in Tubelight: Kabir Khan

Tubelight, whose shoot was wrapped up earlier this month, also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. The movie also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Co-produced by Salman and Kabir, it will hit theatres in June.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd