Salman Khan shares Iulia Vantur’s music video, says it is ‘very nice’. Watch video

Iulia Vantur, Himesh Reshammiya collaborate for ‘Every Night and Day’. Salman Khan finds it really nice. Iulia Vantur, Himesh Reshammiya collaborate for ‘Every Night and Day’. Salman Khan finds it really nice.

Salman Khan maybe busy gearing up for his big release this Eid, Tubelight, but the actor took some time to promote the official video of ‘Every Night and Day’, starring his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, and his friend Himesh Reshammiya. Unlike others, Salman Khan may not be great with words, but his sweet tweet was enough to prove he can be one of the best boyfriends in the world.

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya’s music album ‘Aap Se Mausiquii’ that has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir has already garnered millions of views. On Thursday, the Tera Suroor actor released the official video of ‘Every Night and Day’ song featuring him alongside Iulia Vantur.

The song is dance track that may become the next party anthem as claimed by the captions on the video itself. The song features children who are cheering for Himesh and Iulia, while others groove to their music.

Iulia Vantur, who is originally a Romanian TV personality, did a really good job of learning Hindi. Her enunciation of Hindi is close to perfection. While ‘Every Night and Day’ marks Iulia’s first work in Bollywood, this marks Himesh Reshammiya’s 700th song.

“ I’m very happy that this year has been tremendous for me as my album ‘Aap Se Mausiiquii’ has garnered a million hits already, and I’m very proud of this track, which is my 700th song, and launching this track with Iulia Vantur is truly an emotional experience for me,” Himesh Reshammiya told The Times Of India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd