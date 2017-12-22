Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli retain the top three spots on Forbes’ 100 celebrities list

Just on the day when Tiger Zinda Hai hit the theatres, Salman Khan emerges as the Sultan of Indian celebrities. Second time in a row, the Dabangg Khan has taken the top spot in the Forbes list of top 100 Indian celebrities. Following him on the list is Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Khiladi Akshay Kumar and others. Aamir Khan who was at the 14th position last year has witnessed a major jump in his position. This year he is at the sixth position defeating Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.
According to the list published by the magazine, the total earnings of Salman for the year 2017 stands at Rs 232.83 crore which constitutes 8.67 percent of the total earnings- Rs. R 2,683 crore-of the top 100 celebrities of the year. Shah Rukh’s total earnings for the year as quoted by the magazine is Rs 170.50 crore and Virat grabs the third position in the list with Rs 100.72 crore in his kitty. However, the top three names are in the same order as they were on the 2016 list.
Surprisingly the top 10 celebrities on the list include only one female celebrity, Priyank Chopra. The actor who is now addressed as the Global Icon of India made it to the list at the 7th spot and has total earnings of Rs 68 crore. Akshay Kumar who gave two hits, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha during the year is at the fourth position with the total earnings of Rs 98.25 crore. The Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan is at number 9 followed by Ranveer Singh whose December release Padmavati got stalled after protests from many Rajput groups.
According to the official website of Forbes, the criteria for selecting the celebrities has been changed this year to exclude the ‘fame’ quotient. The rankings are based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The period under consideration is October 1, 2016, to September 30, 2017. The top 10 celebrities on the list (in the order of ranks) are: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, MS Dhoni, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.
Also, the growth of the South Indian film industry reflected on the Forbes list of 100 celebrities as 13 actors from down south made it to the list. This included the heartthrob of the nation Prabhas, Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan among others. The number of Bollywood actors is down from 35 to 33, reducing their cumulative earnings by 13 percent from the previous year.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 22, 2017 at 12:45 pmI am a humble author, never boast and publicise myself.I now need to go all out no-holds-barred regime in the interests of the nation. I have just completed a three-colum expose of the Nehru Dynasty and overhaul the filthy socio-political system that has characterised India for werll over all the years of the Nehru . I am old, 83, not very well, immobile and debilitated. But I can manage my desktop in a limited way. I will need help to carry forward The Truth in three volumes, THE NEHRU TRILOGY 1. Nehru the biggest hoax in history 2 Nehru the worsdt traitor 3. The Fraudulszant Nehru Dynasty. I have it right here, inside the desktop but I don't know how to transmit. But I can do it via e-mail. If interested, let me know chanderm85 . I promise: The Trilogy will change thr course of India's political history. AmenReply