Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli retain the top three spots on Forbes’ 100 celebrities list

Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan retain their position in Forbes Top 100 celebrities list. Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan retain their position in Forbes Top 100 celebrities list.

Just on the day when Tiger Zinda Hai hit the theatres, Salman Khan emerges as the Sultan of Indian celebrities. Second time in a row, the Dabangg Khan has taken the top spot in the Forbes list of top 100 Indian celebrities. Following him on the list is Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Khiladi Akshay Kumar and others. Aamir Khan who was at the 14th position last year has witnessed a major jump in his position. This year he is at the sixth position defeating Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.

According to the list published by the magazine, the total earnings of Salman for the year 2017 stands at Rs 232.83 crore which constitutes 8.67 percent of the total earnings- Rs. R 2,683 crore-of the top 100 celebrities of the year. Shah Rukh’s total earnings for the year as quoted by the magazine is Rs 170.50 crore and Virat grabs the third position in the list with Rs 100.72 crore in his kitty. However, the top three names are in the same order as they were on the 2016 list.

Shah Rukh Khan total earning for the year 2017 is Rs 170.50 crore. Shah Rukh Khan total earning for the year 2017 is Rs 170.50 crore.

Surprisingly the top 10 celebrities on the list include only one female celebrity, Priyank Chopra. The actor who is now addressed as the Global Icon of India made it to the list at the 7th spot and has total earnings of Rs 68 crore. Akshay Kumar who gave two hits, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha during the year is at the fourth position with the total earnings of Rs 98.25 crore. The Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan is at number 9 followed by Ranveer Singh whose December release Padmavati got stalled after protests from many Rajput groups.

Priyanka Chopra has earned Rs 68 crore in the year 2017. Priyanka Chopra has earned Rs 68 crore in the year 2017.

According to the official website of Forbes, the criteria for selecting the celebrities has been changed this year to exclude the ‘fame’ quotient. The rankings are based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The period under consideration is October 1, 2016, to September 30, 2017. The top 10 celebrities on the list (in the order of ranks) are: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, MS Dhoni, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar who is all pepped up for the release of his next Padman has earned Rs 98.25 crore in 2017. Akshay Kumar who is all pepped up for the release of his next Padman has earned Rs 98.25 crore in 2017.

Also, the growth of the South Indian film industry reflected on the Forbes list of 100 celebrities as 13 actors from down south made it to the list. This included the heartthrob of the nation Prabhas, Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan among others. The number of Bollywood actors is down from 35 to 33, reducing their cumulative earnings by 13 percent from the previous year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd