Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan take Aryan along as they go cycling on Mumbai’s roads, see pics

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are giving us all new friendship goals. After Salman professed his love for Shah Rukh Khan in the Sultan trailer, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a picture of himself going biking with Bollywood’s Bhai. “Bhai bhai on bike bike. No pollution…bhai says ‘Michael Lal Cylcle Lal’,” SRK captioned it. (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan enjoy bike ride together, see pic)

Salman and Shah Rukh then took their bikes out and went cycling on Mumbai’s roads. This should have been enough to send their collective fans in a tizzy. Only, there was another heartthrob trailing them. It was Aryan Khan, SRK’s son who may have passed high school in the UK but is already a star. His brooding good looks and I-don’t-care-for-camera attitude has got him a huge fanbase on Instagram. (Sultan Salman Khan’s message: ‘Don’t make fun of Shah Rukh Khan, I like him a lot’)

SRK and Salman’s bond hit a rough patch at one point of time, but all seems well now. They have shared the frame in films like Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship, in pics)

Salman’s much-anticipated sports drama film, Sultan, will release on July 6 on the occasion of Eid. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and written-directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It features Salman and Anushka Sharma as wrestlers.

