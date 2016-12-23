Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan on top of Forbes’ celeb list, Aamir Khan comes 14th

Thanks to Sultan, Salman Khan has topped Forbes Indian celebrity list and is ahead of stars including Shah Rukh Khan. ( Source: AP) Thanks to Sultan, Salman Khan has topped Forbes Indian celebrity list and is ahead of stars including Shah Rukh Khan. ( Source: AP)

While there is still some time before we know if Dangal will break the box office records of Sultan, it seems Salman Khan has already left behind Aamir Khan in one aspect. Thanks to Sultan, Salman Khan has topped Forbes Indian celebrity list and is ahead of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan. The list has ranked the top 100 individuals in the country in terms of fame and earnings.

Last year, Salman Khan was in the second spot behind Shah Rukh Khan. This year, however, Salman Khan has claimed the top slot, courtesy his blockbuster hit Sultan. Aamir Khan doesn’t feature in top 10 and has taken a slot at 14. He is beaten by Kapil Sharma who comes at position 11. AR Rahman is on number 13.

The only female actors in top 10 are Deepika Padukone at 6 and Priyanka Chopra at 8. Both the actors are above stars like Amitabh Bachchan at 9 and Hrithik Roshan at 10. Akshay Kumar who has given four hits this year is at number 4 with total earnings of Rs 203.3 crores. Other celebrities in top 10 are – Virat Kohli (3), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (5) and Sachin Tendulkar (7).

Salman Khan’s total earnings stand at Rs 270.33 crores compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s total earnings of Rs 221.75 crores this year. Rajnikanth who gave blockbuster Kabali this year is at number 30 with total earnings of Rs 35 crores. Ranveer Singh is at number 12 with total earnings of Rs 67.42 crores. Ranbir Kapoor is at number 19. Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit (22) is ahead of actors Jacqueline Fernandez (24) and Katrina Kaif (25) in the list. Besides Deepika and Priyanka, Sonakshi Sinha is the only actress in top 20.

