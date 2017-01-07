Ok Jaanu: Salman Khan gets conned by Aditya Roy Kapur, asks for help from SRK, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar. See pic

Salman Khan shared a hot picture of him and Aditya Roy Kapur on Twitter. Salman Khan shared a hot picture of him and Aditya Roy Kapur on Twitter.

Salman Khan’s chiseled body is an inspiration for everyone. The moment he does his signature shirtless act onscreen, the film becomes a definite hit at the box office. But now, he has a competition. Aditya Roy Kapur, who met Salman while shooting for a special episode of Bigg Boss 10, to promote his upcoming film OK Jaanu, showed off his muscular body. Both the actors shared a still with their fans, leaving them wanting for more.

Salman posted this picture on his Twitter and Facebook’s official account with a caption that read, “Ek khan ko con kiya to take this pic. Bhai let me post this on his twitter #AdityaRoyKapur.” (He conned a Khan to take a picture. This should go on Twitter.) Later, the actor said after conning him, he should not let go of other actors of the industry and asked his friends to help Aditya.

The 51-year-old actor wrote, “Ab vo do Khans/Kumar/Devgan/Roshan ko con karna baki hai. Ok jaanu? Help Bhai.” (Now, con the two Khans/Kumar/Devgan/Roshan. Ok Jaanu? Help brother.)” And along with it he tagged his friends Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan.

Well, it would be interesting to see if any one of them have an interesting reply to Salman’s tweet and picture.

Ek khan ko con kiya to take this pic . Bhai let me post this on his twitter #AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/LrFX0ZwsF9 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 6, 2017

It looks like Salman is pretty excited to see OK Jaanu, well that’s what his tweets hint at.

Ok Jaanu is an official remake of the Tamil hit film O Kandhal Kanmani, which starred Dulquer Salman and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. OK Jaanu brings together Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor after their 2013 musical hit, Aashiqui 2. The film, which has been directed by Shaad Ali, releases on January 13.

