Salman Khan says he hates Aamir Khan, here are the deets

Salman Khan took to Twitter to express his hatred for Aamir Khan on the professional front.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2016 1:34 pm
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s is a friendship which has had its shares of ups and downs but still held strong over the years. But now, something has made Salman Khan confess publically that he hates Aamir Khan professionally. And after going through the actor’s Twitter timeline, we do understand why.

Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday night and wrote, “My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!” Aamir’s Dangal releases on Friday in India but it is already getting rave reviews from critics and celebs alike. On Thursday, Aamir held a special screening for Salman’s parents as well as Ranbir Kapoor’s grandmother Krishna.

Replying to Salman’s tweets, Aamir replied, “@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your “hate” I feel only love. “I love you like I hate you” 😘.” Both the films are based on wrestling. While Salman Khan played a washed-out wrestler who gets a chance at redemption, Aamir’s film is inspired by real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters into world-class wrestlers.

