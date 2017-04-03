Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is now a part of the family, and we have proof. See pics, video

Salman Khan, who was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria, flew down to Maldives to be with his family and Iulia Vantur, on Ahil’s first birthday. Salman Khan, who was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria, flew down to Maldives to be with his family and Iulia Vantur, on Ahil’s first birthday.

“A family that eats together, stays together,” heard this a lot of times, right? Well, Bollywood’s most favourite Khan-daan believes in this saying to the hilt, but with a slight difference. For them it is a family that holidays together, stays together. We have no doubts about it, all the more when Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a family portrait with this caption. While the rare picture has almost all the members of his parivaar, but it was Salman and his rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the same frame, that attracted maximum limelight.

The family was off to Maldives for an extended weekend, to celebrate Arpita Khan and Aayush’s son Ahil’s first birthday. Salman also marked his presence after flying for 22 hours from Austria, where he was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, to be with them, and Iulia for that matter. Seeing all the perfect pictures that have been flooding the social media for the past few days, we are sure the family had a ball. We even got hold of some stills of Salman and Iulia, cozying up, not being bothered about the presence of cameras around them. And now, the latest image shared by Aayush only confirms that Iulia is very much a part of this family now. All we can do now is await for these two lovebirds to make their romance official.

Check out some more pictures and videos from Ahil’s birthday trip.

Salman’s sister Arpita had called it ‘Ahil’s birthday crew.’ Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Sohail Khan, his wife and kids, parents Salim Khan, Helen, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, all the kids of the family and several others went along. But more than little Ahil, it was Salman and Iulia’s presence that has grabbed maximum limelight on this trip.

