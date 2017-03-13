Salman Khan rubbishes rumours of backing out from Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar film in the most filmy manner

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced a project together scheduled for 2018. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced a project together scheduled for 2018.

Last year, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar had announced a project together, which was scheduled to roll out in 2018. This had left movie buffs doing a happy dance as they knew something legendary was in the pipeline. However, recently there were reports that Salman has backed out of the project because of the tiff between his good friend Ajay Devgn and ace director KJo. After an entire day of speculations, Salman finally broke the silence and took to Twitter to announce that the film is very much happening.

Salman Khan wrote, “Don’t follow rumors . follow me . ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir…… vry much doing film with Akshay Kumar.”

There were reports that the Shivaay star had written an open letter to Salman about his film Sons of Sardaar: Battle of Saragarhi, which led to an assumption that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor might have backed out of the film with Karan and Akshay because of the same reason. It is being reported that both Ajay and Karan’s films are reportedly based on Havildar Ishar Singh of 36th Sikhs (now 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment).

Ajay Devgn had announced this project earlier and indicated that this would be his next big production after Shivaay. The tiff between Ajay and Karan happened ever since the clash of their films Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ajay had accused Karan of hiring sources to spread bad words about his film, which turned their relationship quite sore. Adding to it, Karan’s long time friend, Kajol also chose to take sides and believed her husband Ajay, which went on to hurt the director so much that he decided to part his ways from his best friend. In fact, he also mentioned in his biography, The Unsuitable Boy, that he would never patch-up with Kajol. Even Kajol remained silent in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com saying, “relationships are always hard to carry, no matter what.”

Meanwhile, the project is scheduled to begin right after Salman and Akshay wrap up their respective films. Salman will appear in Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai while Akshay has PadMan, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Enthiran sequel and many other films in his kitty.

