Salman Khan rides a Being Human bike on Mumbai streets like only he can, watch video

Salman Khan is not a Tubelight but a bright bulb in terms of promotions. The actor, who is busy spreading the word about his upcoming Kabir Khan directorial, is making sure that the news of his film release reaches the masses. Apart from giving interviews, making television appearances, the actor took to roads of Mumbai and rode a bicycle wearing Tubelight’s T-shirt. Well, that’s an amazing promotion idea, isn’t it?

While he was riding the cycle with style, people around him could not stop staring at the star. Given that it is Salman Khan, the attention is a given. But beyond that, the actor didn’t even have to pedal his bike, which is part of Being Human e-cycles. The swag with which Salman rides the cycle is a treat to watch. The cycles retail at Rs 40,000 to Rs 57,000 each.

Recently, at an event, Salman spoke about how he does not take his stardom seriously. “As an actor I’m doing my job. The persona you are seeing on screen is a contribution of more than 100 people from the different departments like camera, make-up and lights. How can I take that madness that you guys (media and common people) call stardom so seriously? I don’t,” said the actor who is working with Kabir Khan for the third time after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

By the way, if you remember, Shah Rukh Khan did something similar during the release of his film Raees. The actor took to the streets of Mumbai with his convertible and son AbRam, which eventually became the talk of the town.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is a story about an innocent man Laxman Singh Bisht, who goes on the journey to search for his brother. The story has been set against the backdrop of Indo-China war and also stars Chinese actors – Matin Rey Tangu and Zhu Zhu. Salman said Matin has an important role to play in the film while Zhu Zhu would be seen playing his love interest.

The film is scheduled for Eid release, on June 23.

