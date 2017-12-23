Here’s what Race 3 director Remo D’Souza has to say about working with Salman Khan

The director of Race 3 is extremely excited about working with Salman Khan. The director of Race 3 is extremely excited about working with Salman Khan.

Remo D’Souza, who is directing the third installment of successful franchise Race, said the first schedule of Race 3 was complete and the second schedule will start from Sunday.

At the felicitation of Mr India Second Runner-up Pavan Rao on Friday, Remo was asked about the progress of Race 3. “Since the film is an Eid release, I will just have to finish the film before it,” he said.

About expectations from the movie, the director said: “It’s my luck or maybe it’s because of something I did… But I am thankful for this opportunity and I hope to prove it to everyone that I can make a good film.”

Asked about working with Salman Khan for the first time, the ABCD director said: “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor will reprise his role as the cop Robert D’Costa, who helped bring comic relief to the otherwise dark and edgy films of the franchise. Both Salman and Anil have earlier shared screen space in movies like Biwi No 1 and No Entry.

Produced under Tips Films & Salman Khan films, Race 3 is slated to release in 2018.

