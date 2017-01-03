Salman Khan to get his dancing shoes on for Remo D’souza next?

Remo D’souza might make Salman Khan groove in his next dance drama. Remo D’souza might make Salman Khan groove in his next dance drama.

When punch meets energy, magic is bound to happen. It’s a similar case with Salman Khan signing Remo D’Souza’s next. Earlier we had told you that Salman Khan has given his nod to a dance drama in which he will play a father to a 13-year-old daughter. However, there was no information about who will direct it. But we have an answer to this question. Well, the film is going to be helmed by ABCD fame choreographer-turned-director Remo D’souza. Salman, for the first time will appear in such a genre and this project will mark the first collaboration between Remo and the Sultan actor.

It is interesting to see how Salman is opening up to experiments with his films. While he has already played a father in 1998 film Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, being in a full-fledged dance film is definitely a risky move at this point of his career. Now, you must be thinking how we are so sure that it’s Remo who will be directing Salman.

Remo’s recent posts on Instagram, which reads that he is in search of an actor who can also dance, signals that he is prepping up for a dream project. Earlier, we spotted him at BajBhaijaan’s birthday bash too. Remo, known for giving the perfect platform to real life dancers and churning out great talent, has given us the ABCD franchise, on the lines of Hollywood’s Step Up series. Even his message driven film, like F.A.L.T.U, have an importance dance sequence.

In an interview to HT, Salman had spoken about this untitled project, which is scheduled to start in 2018. “It’s a film about dancing. Like the Hollywood Step Up franchise. I’m going to be a properly trained dancer. You know how painful that is? Sultan was also painful. I had to lose 18 kilos of muscle. I’m not into diets. I eat ghar ka khana. And I don’t eat for taste. As soon as I’ve got my proteins and carbs, I leave the table. So, to lose 18 kilos of muscle was the most difficult thing on the earth. But I’ve always believed that effortless hard work should be seen onscreen. And that’s what I’ve been doing from Wanted to Sultan,” the 51-year-old actor had said.

As reported by DNA, Remo met Salman a year ago to discuss the script of his dance-drama but it was kept on hold since the actor had no dates at that time. Remo then plunged into his superhero flick, A Flying Jatt starring Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Salman got busy with Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

Salman will soon kickstart Tiger Zinda Hai, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. And in 2018, it will be Remo’s turn. Quite a busy calendar for Salman.

