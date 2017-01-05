Salman Khan will play an ageing dancer in my film: Remo D’souza

Remo D’souza and Salman Khan will work together on a dance drama. Remo D’souza and Salman Khan will work together on a dance drama.

Choreographer and director Remo D’souza is a busy man these days. From having multiple films in his kitty to launching his app, he is doing it all. And 2017, hopefully, will make his dream come true — to work with Salman Khan.

If you ask him, according to him, who is the best actor, this is what he says, “All of them. But I am the biggest fan of Salman Khan. And I think God will make my dream come true this year, or maybe this year with the film I am doing with him (Salman Khan).”

The project will have Salman essaying the role of an ageing dancer. While Remo cannot disclose the film’s name, he confirmed that his next film is with Salman Khan, which is a dance drama. The actor is playing the role of a dancer who is dad to a thirteen year old daughter who is a dance prodigy herself.

Reports suggest that the 50-year-old actor is on a strict diet to look lean. The Sultan actor first broke the news in an interview with HT where he said, “It’s a film about dancing. Like the Hollywood Step Up franchise. I’m going to be a properly trained dancer. You know how painful that is? Sultan was also painful. I had to lose 18 kilos of muscle. I’m not into diets. I eat ghar ka khana. And I don’t eat for taste. As soon as I’ve got my proteins and carbs, I leave the table. So, to lose 18 kilos of muscle was the most difficult thing on the earth. But I’ve always believed that effortless hard work should be seen onscreen. And that’s what I’ve been doing from Wanted to Sultan.”

Remo is working on two films this year, one with Salman that we mentioned above, and yet another film that has Ajay Devgn and Sooraj Pancholi in leading roles. This film will be an action thriller and from what we’ve learned both these actors have learnt some real time action training in Germany.

But ask him who is the best dancer in B-town today and his answer is his ABCD 2 hero, Varun Dhawan. “I’d say Varun Dhawan, he is a great actor and he is fantastic, he can do anything. He proved his dancing skills in ABCD 2 and he is fantastic! With Varun I would say, I would love to work with Ranveer Singh, I want that energy once for my film!”

