Salman Khan remembers Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, says ‘they are still here between us’

Salman Khan admitted that Vinod Khanna has been his lucky charm. Now that he is gearing up for the shoot of Dabangg 3, the third installment of Dabangg series, he remembered the veteran actor and mourned the loss during the press conference of Da-Bangg Tour in Delhi.

“It is really sad that he passed away. It is great loss to the film industry. Now, Shashi uncle passed away. Aisa kabhi lagta hi nahi tha ki joh humare hero hai, who we hero-worship, they could leave us alone. They are immortal. I still watch their films and feel their presence amid us. I cannot believe VK sir is gone. He is still here between us,” said the actor.

He promised that Dabangg 3 is going to be double the fun of what we have experienced in the first two installments. “We would start Dabanng 3 sometime in March. Prabhu Deva will be directing and Sonakshi would be leading the film. Without the best Makhanchand Pandey (Arbaaz Khan) na film ban sakti hai na produce ho sakti hai (the film cannot be made or produced.) Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan’s character) cannot come on the stage without him. It (Dabangg 3) is going to be bigger than the first and second. Prabhu has narrated the script a week ago. It is funny, has drama, romance and pait bharke entertainment hai isme. (full of entertainment)” Salman said.

Now, talking about Dabangg, how can one miss out on the iconic dialogue that instantly got recoginition to Sonakshi Sinha, who debuted with first installment — “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyaar se lagta hai.” When someone asked Salman that why is he scared of love, he took a moment to answer to the question, “Aaj kal dono se lagta hai, aur bohot jyada lagta hai. Pyar se jyada lagta hai, Ab ye mat pucho kyun lagta hai but lagta zaroor hai. (These days I am scared of both, and too much. Scared of love more than anything but do not ask why.)

Salman will treat his fans with a star studded performance on the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium’s stage as a part of Dabangg Tour which has debuted its India’s journey from Delhi. Narrating his Delhi experience, Salman said, “I have performed in Delhi before but could only perform on half a song because I forgot half of the choreography. We all forget steps. I was performing on Maine Pyar Kia, the crowd was cheering so loud that I couldn’t hear the music and forgot my steps so I just went on the edge of the stage and started giving flying kisses and waving my hands till the moment the song did not get over.”

Salman Khan is set to perform on December 10 along with Sonakshi Sinha, Meet Bros, Kriti Sanon, Daisy Shah and Prabhu Deva. The event will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

