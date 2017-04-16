Salman Khan rehearses for much-awaited Da-Bangg tour, see pics and videos

Salman Khan prepping up for Da-Bangg tour. Salman Khan prepping up for Da-Bangg tour.

Salman Khan shared a glimpse of his rehearsal for his upcoming Da-Bangg tour. The actor will be performing in Hong Kong on Sunday and the show is believed to be the biggest Bollywood extravaganza in the city. Several pictures and dance videos from the rehearsal have surfaced online. Going by these videos, one can see Salman training hard to put up a great show on stage. Salman is seen rehearsing on some of his hit songs including Teri Meri Prem Kahani and Hangover.

Other Bollywood stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Badshah and Maniesh Paul are also joining Salman for a much-awaited tour. The Da-Bangg team will later head to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. The tour will perform live in Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.

Event organiser Yaju Vaghela earlier told IANS, “Salman Khan is a supernova superstar… The most lovable wanted Khan of Bollywood. We are confident that Salman will come mesmerise the audience here in Australia and New Zealand… It will be the biggest Bollywood concert ever planned and executed in terms of scale and will overshadow everything else before.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting his next film Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif. Salman’s much-awaited film Tubelight is all set to release on June 25. The teaser will come out later this month. Kabir Khan told DNA, “We are first going to release the teaser which will be out by the end of April and that will be followed by the trailer in May. People ask me why we are releasing the trailer so late. I’m one of those people who doesn’t believe in those extended periods of marketing but only closer to the release.”

