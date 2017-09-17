Salman Khan recalls a nostalgic moment when he carried Arpita Khan on shoulder for Michael Jackson concert

Salman Khan shared a sweet memory on Twitter. Salman Khan shared a sweet memory on Twitter.

Family comes first for Salman Khan. We have often seen how the actor stands as a guard for his family as and when required. But he has not shied away from sharing some nostalgic moments too. Today, Salman revealed a small moment from the past, which will surely make you nostalgic too. The actor, who at present is busy with his Da-Bangg tour, shared a video in which a kid is sitting on a man’s shoulder to be able to look at Salman’s performance on stage. This moment reminded Salman of the time when he had held Arpita Khan on shoulders to help her see Michael Jackson’s performance back in 1996. He tweeted, “This reminds me of 1996 Micheal Jackson concert where I carried Arpita on my shoulders for the entire show #memories #SKinUK”

The actor, who recently wrapped the shoot for his next film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ schedule, has broken a 12-year hiatus with live performances in the UK this weekend alongside an array of Indian actors, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Baadshah, Sooraj Pancholi, Sonakshi Sinha and many others. The tour is managed, scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

Salman recently received a Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons from British Parliament’s longest-serving Asian MP, Keith Vaz. Salman, who runs the Being Human NGO, said, “Thank you for the respect and honour you have given me.”

This reminds me of 1996 Micheal Jackson concert where I carried Arpita on my shoulders for the entire show #memories#SKinUKpic.twitter.com/Zb8YalLsoY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2017

On the work front, Salman would be seen coming back to his action avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and is scheduled for Christmas release this year.

Apart from this project, Salman will make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s project, directed by Aanand L Rai.

