Salman Khan’s take on being highest paid actor according to Forbes is too funny: ‘Yeh paise kahan hai, bhai?’

Salman Khan was listed in the Forbes top 100 highest-paid celebrities of 2017 with earnings of $38 million (approx. Rs 245 crore) between June 1, 2016, to June 1 this year. However, when the actor was asked how he felt being on the list, he himself was wondering where all his money goes. In an interview, the 51-year-old actor spoke about how the other day he was discussing the same thing with his contemporary Shah Rukh Khan and explained how he has not even been able to buy his own place.

“You know Shah Rukh and I were speaking last night, and we said, “Yeh kya (Forbes’ list) hai? Hamesha, we fall short of money to buy this or that…” I still haven’t been able to buy my house. I used to fall short by a few lakhs before, and then it became a crore, then few, and now I’m short by quite a few crores to buy my own place. And then this Forbes’ list!” Salman said in an interview to Mid-Day.

He continued, “I don’t have that money. I seriously don’t have that money. I was going through it and going, “Yeh paise kahan hai, bhai? Kidhar?” When a film makes Rs 500 crore, only a very nominal amount from that comes to you. It’s just that your business is worth Rs 500 crore.”

However, does his business fetch him enough money? Well, the actor has an answer to that too. He says that he is a bad businessman and whatever he makes, most of it is taken up by his partner and the rest goes away for paying off taxes.

“But with Being Human clothing, we have a partner who takes a certain amount. From what comes to us, we pay taxes, and then it goes back to Being Human. The same thing with cycles, jewellery… Our business interest is towards what we can put into the charitable trust. We were already putting in a lot,” said the Tubelight actor.

So, going by what Salman has said, where does all his money go? Meanwhile, the Forbes had reported that Shah Rukh, ranked 65th on the list of 100 highest paid actors and has earned $38 million (approx. Rs 245 crore) this year.

