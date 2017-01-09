Salman Khan shared a rare cricket match video, ‘god of cricket’ himself added more info to it. Watch video

Salman Khan shared an old video of Bollywood stars playing a cricket match to promote his newly launched BeingInTouch App, on Twitter. Salman Khan shared an old video of Bollywood stars playing a cricket match to promote his newly launched BeingInTouch App, on Twitter.

Salman Khan is a sports freak. He not only does sports films like Sultan, but also loves to play football in real life, apart from standing as the goodwill ambassador for the 2016 Rio Olympics. And when he isn’t doing any of these, he teases his massive fan base by sharing a rarest of rare cricket match video on Twitter, leaving the internet totally excited.

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan took to Twitter on Monday and posted a clip from a friendly cricket match between some yesteryear superstars of Indian cinema, with a caption “Yesteryear Cricket stars.” A close look at the video and you will be happily surprised to spot faces like Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Shobha Khote, Jeevan, Shammi Kapoor, Joy Mukherjee, Mehmood and many others.

Just when the Twitteratti kept wondering about the source of the video and other details, the ‘god of cricket’ himself came for the rescue! Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar retweeted Salman’s video. He satiated the excitement of everyone and gave further details about the clip.

Tendulkar wrote, “First cricket match between Raj Kapoor & Dilip Kumar Team, organized by Maharaja of Patiyala in 1956. Watch this Rarest of Rare Video.”

Friendly cricket and football matches between Bollywood stars might have become a regular feature now, with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol and others taking to the field every now and then for charity, this video surely proves where this trend started.

Watch the video for yourself and see how many stars can you recognise.

While Salman and Tendulkar’s exchange of tweets became the highlight of the day for us, several fans couldn’t gush enough for the fact that the ‘god of cricket’ himself acknowledged a piece of information from the Bollywood superstar.

