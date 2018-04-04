Rani Mukerji on blackbuck poaching case: My love will always be with Salman Khan

Rani Mukerji extends her support to Salman Khan. Rani Mukerji extends her support to Salman Khan.

Hichki actor Rani Mukerji says her love will always be with her Hello Brother co-star Salman Khan. A court in Jodhpur will announce its verdict in the 1998 Kankani poaching case, involving superstar Salman Khan, on Thursday.

Asked to comment on it, Rani told the media, “I always say this, my love will always be with him.” Besides Salman, his Hum Saath-Saath Hai co-stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu were also accused of poaching blackbucks during the film’s shooting. The three actors were photographed at the Jodhpur airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Rani was seen at KidZania here to launch their new logo and to felicitate the winners of ‘Camlin- Hichki’ contest on Wednesday. On her association with KidZania, Rani said that as a child, she never got the chance to visit the place but now she was looking forward to going with her two-year-old daughter Adira.

“As a kid when I was growing up in Mumbai, there were hardly any places like these. So I don’t remember going to one. But today’s children are very lucky that they have places like KidZania. This is my first experience here and I am enjoying it,” she said.

The actor has made her comeback with Hichki, which has received a promising response. Rani portrays the role of a school teacher Naina Mathur suffering from Tourette Syndrome. Helmed by Sidharth Malhotra the film is based on Brad Cohen’s autobiography Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. The film which hit the cinema halls on March 23 is faring quite well at the box office.

Talking about the film’s success Rani said in a statement, “This box office validation gives me incredible confidence to continue my journey as a working mother who can aim to balance her professional and personal life to the T.”

