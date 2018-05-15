Race 3 trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is out. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the third installment of the franchise also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddie Daruwala. The action thriller will hit screens on June 15.
Ahead of the trailer release, the makers released many character posters of the actors. Teasing his many fans on Twitter about the delay in releasing the trailer, Salman wrote, “Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it .” Since then, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is doing everything it takes to keep the buzz around the film alive.
Talking about working with Salman, filmmaker Remo D’Souza had earlier said, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”
Sharing the poster, Race 3 actor Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "Rana: Bad is an understatement. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Freddydaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial."
Sharing the poster, Race 3 actor Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "Suraj: the angry young man. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial."
Sharing the poster, Race 3 actor Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial"
Sharing the poster, Race 3 actor Salman Khan wrote on Twitter," Yash: The Main Man. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @thedeol @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial."
Sharing the poster, Race 3 actor Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "Jessica: Raw power. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial."
Sharing the poster, Race 3 actor Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, "Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial."
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 will also be released in 3D. Sharing the news on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#BreakingNews: Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani and Remo D’souza are ensuring a larger-than-life experience this time... #Race3 in 3D... Yes, the film will be released in 3D as well as 2D this Eid... In fact, the trailer of the film will be screened in 3D tomorrow in Mumbai."
Salman Khan tweeted, "The ones who are trying to get me out of this #Race, they don't know that I'm the King of that #Race. Enough of these games, #Race3 trailer drops at 5:15 pm IST on @SKFilmsOfficial."
"My success with sequels started with Murder 2. And post that, it is really amazing that I have been offered so many sequels. But they have been very lucky for me I think. Honestly, it is quite encouraging when you're a part of a sequel - not only are they widely appreciated, you can be a part of the future sequels as well. In the case of the Race franchise, I am thrilled," said Jacqueline Fernandez.
Salman Khan will be donning 45 custom-made tuxedos in Remo D'Souza directorial Race 3. According to the makers, Salman will be seen in a stylish avatar in the film and his attire is pivotal to his onscreen persona.
The trailer of Race 3 will feature glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez's pole dance. Impressed with her pole dancing skills, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza decided to include a pole dance sequence for a song in the film.
Race 3 actor Salman Khan has been sharing a series of tweets, keeping the buzz around the film alive.
Race 3 is all set to become the first Bollywood film to showcase the trailer through a 360 live video. The coverage will be streamed online simultaneously on Facebook and Twitter.
“Salman Khan’s fan frenzy is unparalleled. Taking this love and affection further, we wanted every fan to experience the trailer of Race 3, especially those who cannot be physically present. We wanted to do something different for the fans this time and it starts with this unique visual experience” said a spokesperson.