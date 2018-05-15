Race 3 trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Race 3 trailer live updates: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer releases on June 15. Race 3 trailer live updates: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer releases on June 15.

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is out. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the third installment of the franchise also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddie Daruwala. The action thriller will hit screens on June 15.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers released many character posters of the actors. Teasing his many fans on Twitter about the delay in releasing the trailer, Salman wrote, “Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it .” Since then, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is doing everything it takes to keep the buzz around the film alive.

Talking about working with Salman, filmmaker Remo D’Souza had earlier said, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”