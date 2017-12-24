Here’s how Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday this year

The actor will be shooting for Race 3 on his birthday. The actor will be shooting for Race 3 on his birthday.

Superstar Salman Khan will be working on his birthday this year, as the actor has started filming the next schedule of his upcoming action-thriller Race 3. The 51-year-old actor commenced the shooting for a six-day-long schedule here today.

“Salman will be shooting for a six-day-long schedule for the film over the Christmas week. A pivotal action sequence is being shot in Mumbai, where Salman will be performing stylised action,” the film’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Director Remo D’Souza had earlier said that he couldn’t believe that he was working with the Bollywood star. While Salman had welcomed co-star Anil Kapoor on board by posting a picture with the actor on social media site Twitter earlier this month.

The actor had written, “Inke Aane se Race3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas @AnilKapoor @RameshTaurani #Race3.” In the picture, both Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani were seen posing happily with Anil Kapoor. Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor have earlier been seen together in movies like No Entry and Biwi No.1.

Salman will be shooting at the Film City from December 24 to December 30.

Apart from Salman, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem and Freddy Daruwala.

The previous two installments had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead but he has now been replaced by Salman. Remo D’Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theaters on Eid 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd