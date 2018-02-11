Salman Khan heads to Bangkok for Race 3; See photos

Salman Khan heads with Race 3 team for next schedule. Salman Khan heads with Race 3 team for next schedule.

After wrapping up the first schedule in Mumbai, the Race 3 team, including Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah among others, have headed to Bangkok. The team is reportedly shooting for the next song in the city. Earlier, director Remo D Souza had shared a couple of stills giving an update to Salman fans about his whereabouts and development of the film.

This is for the first time when Remo and Salman will be working together. The team has already shot for Race title track Allah Duhai. Some of the stills from the sets were shared by Anil Kapoor, who is the only actor from the earlier installments of the action-thriller franchise to reprise his role.

Since the announcement of the film and its star cast, a lot of buzz has been created amongst the fan about the film. Recently, the makers also announced that Jacqueline would be seen performing pole dance in this multi-starrer.

In a press statement, Remo D’Souza said, “Jacqueline is a very hardworking girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills. Hence, we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level.”

The director on working with Salman had earlier stated, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”

Race 3 is being produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films.



The film is scheduled to release on Eid 2018.

