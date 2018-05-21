Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan will distribute Race 3

Race 3 brings back Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez on-screen after Kick. Race 3 brings back Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez on-screen after Kick.

Superstar Salman Khan will be foraying into film distribution with his upcoming Eid release Race 3. The film, which is jointly produced by Salman Khan Films headed by Salman’s mother Salma Khan, will be distributed by his father Salim Khan, who will personally look into it. Two leading distributors were pitching to bag the distribution rights of the film. However, Salman inked the deal himself, the film’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The film’s trailer released a few days ago and since then has been making the right kind of noise among the audiences. Race 3 is the third installment in the thriller franchise, which earlier featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. While the first two films had a connected storyline, Race 3 has a completely new plot with new star cast lead by Salman.

Apart from Salman, the film features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem.

When asked how he came on board of the franchise, Salman told reporters at the trailer launch, “Race 3 script was offered to me two years ago but I didn’t think I fit in the genre. I asked Ramesh Taurani to make some changes because I didn’t fit in that genre. Once that was done, I thought it would be actually a lot of fun to do this film.”

Earlier, Remo D’Souza, on working with Salman, had said, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.”

The film, directed by Remo D’Souza and co-produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, will hit the theatres on June 15.

With inputs of IANS

