Remo D’souza: Salman Khan ensured we shot Race 3 climax in just 5 days

Race 3 is one of the most-awaited releases this year. The Salman Khan starrer’s trailer crossed 50 million views and its first song “Heeriye” has become a chartbuster too. The film is surely making a lot of noise even before its release. And now, a piece of trivia from its climax will leave you flabbergasted. The big climax of the action film was shot in just five days, thanks to Bollywood’s Bhaijaan.

According to a statement released by the film’s team, the climax was shot with three units simultaneously. A set of actors were continuously shooting on the three units and wrapped the schedule in just five days that could have taken ten days to shoot.

Confirming the report, director Remo D’Souza said, “The climax scene is an elaborate action sequence that was to be shot with the entire cast. Salman ensured that the gruelling schedule that would otherwise take 10 days to shoot, was completed in just 5 days. We had three separate units that were shooting simultaneously on set. The live explosions also had the military’s presence for security concern. The entire sequence was an event in itself.”

The climax would see Salman and Bobby Deol performing some high octane stunts, glimpses of which we saw in the trailer too. Apart from Salman and Bobby, the scene will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Remo added, “I wanted a very real treatment for Race 3. The action and explosions that you see in the film were all created on set. Fortunately, I had my team supporting my vision completely and delivering their best.”

The entire climax and action sequence has been choreographed by Tom Struthers and Anal Arasu.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres on June 15 this year.

