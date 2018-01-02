The Khans are all set to make our 2018 movie calendar rocking with Zero, Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan

With released lined up for Eid, Diwali and Christmas, B-town Khans are going to make 2018 a festive year. With released lined up for Eid, Diwali and Christmas, B-town Khans are going to make 2018 a festive year.

There is no hiding the fact that Bollywood is nothing without the KHANS. Be it Aamir, Salman or Shah Rukh, the three have legions of fans and their sole presence can make or break a project. A solid proof of the fact is Salman Khan’s Tubelight that hit the theaters earlier last year. Despite being widely panned by critics, the Kabir Khan film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with ease and even became one of the highest grossers of the year. Talking about SRK, Raees not only received the love of the audience but was showered with praises by critics as well. On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s 2016 release Dangal is still remembered as one of the best cinematic experiences of recent times.

So now if you are wondering what the Khans are up to in 2018, you have come to the right place. While Salman is gearing up for Race 3 on Eid, Aamir’s period war drama Thugs of Hindostan is coming on Diwali. Last but not the least, Shah Rukh’s Zero hits the screens on Christmas this year. All in all, movie buffs are in for a festive year ahead. Here are more details about these megastars’ upcoming projects.

Salman Khan

After Tubelight’s lukewarm performance at the box office (strictly according to the standard of Salman Bhai’s films), Salman was back with a bang with Tiger Zinda Hai which has become a record-breaking hit already. However, for next year, Salman is all set to grace the silver screen with the third installment of the popular action franchise, Race. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is scheduled for an Eid release on June 14 this year.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the lead role opposite Salman. We have already seen their crackling chemistry earlier in Kick, let’s see how this actioner pans out. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will also be reprising his role as the funny cop Robert D’Costa. The first two installments were headlined by Saif Ali Khan and it will be interesting to see how Salman fits into his shoes. Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in supporting roles.

Aamir Khan

In 2017, Aamir Khan was seen in an extended cameo in the coming-of-age drama Secret Superstar. But just like all his other roles, this one too couldn’t go unnoticed. This year though, Aamir is treating fans with his full-blown avatar in the period drama Thugs of Hindostan. And apart from his leaked look, the other fact that has made us excited is the rest of the film’s cast. For the first time ever, Aamir is sharing screen space with another Bollywood maverick — Amitabh Bachchan.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s leaked look from Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s leaked look from Thugs of Hindostan.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is hitting the theaters on November 7 in the Diwali weekend. The film has been shot in Malta, Mumbai and Thailand and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Though details about the project are strictly under wraps, the leaked looks of Aamir and Big B had wrecked a storm all over the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s Baadshah had two outings this year — Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal. But his upcoming project with filmmaker Aanand L Rai has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced that SRK will be essaying a never-seen-before role of a vertically challenged man. In a quirky fashion, Shah Rukh had recently released a teaser of the upcoming film and revealed the title of the much-awaited project, Zero.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The trio also appeared in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan earlier. As per reports, Shah Rukh plays a character who is star struck while Katrina plays a celebrity. Zero is hitting the theaters on December 21st, cashing in on the Christmas weekend.

Are you ready for the wrath of the Khans in 2018?

