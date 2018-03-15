Salman Khan shares Race 3 logo, see video

Salman Khan has shared the logo for his upcoming film Race 3. Salman Khan has shared the logo for his upcoming film Race 3.

Salman Khan’s upcoming action-thriller Race 3 is definitely one of the most awaited films of 2018. And looks like, just like his fans, Salman too is counting the number of days to the film’s release. Sharing a 13-seconds clip on his official Twitter handle, Salman released the logo of the action film.

“On your marks, Get set, Ready, Go!” says Salman at the beginning of the clip. With some pumped-up music in the background, we are then introduced to Race 3’s logo. Salman’s caption reads, “3 months to go … #Race3 #Race3ThisEid.” Apart from Salman, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. Jacqueline also took to social media to share the logo with the caption, “Just 3 months to go!! 💥”

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have shared screen space in Kick previously but this is the first time the two are starring in the Race franchise. The last two installments were headlined by actor Saif Ali Khan. Anil Kapoor, the only actor in the present cast to have starred in the previous Race films, is reprising his role as Inspector Robert D’Costa in this one too.

The Race 3 team has wrapped up the Mumbai and Thailand schedule of the shoot and are currently shooting the action leg of the film in Abu Dhabi. Jacqueline was even reported to have undergone some extensive training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to shoot for the film’s action sequences.

Race 3 will hit the screens on June 15 this year. And just like all his previous Eid releases, this Salman Khan film is also expected to rake in the moolah at the Bollywood box office.

