Quiz: How well do you know Salman Khan?

Salman Khan has been enjoying unparalleled stardom ever since he started his career in the late 1980s. The actor rose to fame with Prem but has explored various avenues in a career spanning over 29 years. Popularly known as ‘Bhai’ among his fans, Salman Khan’s following is not limited to India, in fact, he is one of the most popular global celebrities from the Hindi film industry. His father, Salim Khan, was a popular screenwriter. His brothers Sohail and Arbaaz have also had steady careers in Hindi films. As the actor turns 52 today, here’s a quiz to test how much you really know about your favourite star.
How well do you know Salman Khan?
Which was Salman’s Khan first appearance in a Hindi film?
Ghar Ho Toh Aisa
,
Maine Pyar Kiya
,
Biwi Ho Toh Aisi
,
Sanam Bewafa
,
From which season did Salman Khan start hosting Bigg Boss?
Season 1
,
Season 2
,
Season 3
,
Season 4
,
In how many films has Salman Khan played the character of Prem?
14
,
15
,
5
,
7
,
With which song did Salman Khan make his singing debut?
Hangover (Kick)
,
Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero)
,
Chaandi Ke Daal Par (Hello Brother)
,
Jumme Ki Raat Hai (Kick)
,
Which city was Salman Khan born in?
Mumbai
,
Bhopal
,
Indore
,
Gwalior
,
With which director has Salman Khan made the maximum films?
Kabir Khan
,
Saawan Kumar Tak
,
David Dhawan
,
Ali Abbas Zafar
,
How many films have Salman and Shah Rukh done together?
2
,
4
,
6
,
8
,
Apart from his debut award, Salman has only once gotten a Filmfare award. For which film did he win it?
Dabangg
,
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
,
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
,
No Entry
,
“I am a virgin.” On which show did Salman Khan make this statement?
Koffee with Karan
,
No Filter Neha
,
On the Couch with Koel
,
Rendezvous with Simi Garewal
,
Which of the two Salman Khan’s productions have won National Film Awards?
Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan
,
Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan
,
Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Chillar Party
,
Chillar Party and Sultan
