Salman Khan planning a grand debut for brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, along with Karan Johar?

Salman Khan is taking his relationship with brother-in-law Ayush Sharma to the next level. The actor apparently is planning a grand debut for his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband. If reports are to be believed, Salman is collaborating with Karan Johar for the same. Both Salman and Karan have introduced best talents to the industry and we are sure if there is any truth to this news, then Aayush is going to have a dream debut.

Earlier, Sohail Khan had spoken about how filmmakers have their eyes on Aayush. “He (Aayush) is getting a lot of good offers. So, he doesn’t need us. He will not come in films till he is ready,” Sohail had told PTI.

Aayush has been spotted often on Salman Khan’s sets. Sohail said that he is learning some acting skills from the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor by being with him whenever he can. However, he says it is early for Aayush to sign any film as he is new to the business. “It’s too early for Aayush (to do films)… now he has just started his training,” Sohail said.

Earlier, Aayush had denied claims of being launched by Salman Khan. In an interview to HT, he said, “It’s a misconception that he is launching me. I would definitely like to pursue a career in Bollywood but on my own terms. Also, age is on my side and God willing, I’d like to explore all opportunities given to me. For now, I’m training to become an actor.”

Meanwhile, Karan and Salman would soon begin preparing for their much-awaited collaboration starring Akshay Kumar. The shooting for the project would start next year.

