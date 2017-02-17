Salman Khan picks Amy Jackson as the new face of his brand. See pics

Salman Khan and Amy Jackson are good friends. The actor has often also promoted Amy Jackson’s films on various platforms. Salman Khan and Amy Jackson are good friends. The actor has often also promoted Amy Jackson’s films on various platforms.

Salman Khan and Amy Jackson are good friends. The actor has often also promoted Amy Jackson’s films on various platforms. Now, we also hear that 51-year old star has roped in Amy as the new face of his Being Human clothing line. Amy shared a picture with the Sultan actor on her Instagram handle. “So happy to be a part of the new #BeingHuman campaign… @beingsalmankhan you’re the best!” Amy wrote while posting the click from the ad film shoot. Going by their shoot pictures, Salman and Amy looked happy and comfortable in each other’s company.

There was also buzz that Salman wanted to work with Amy in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick. However, Amy couldn’t do the film as she was shooting for Shankar’s I. Later, Amy was a part of Salman’s brother Sohail Khan’s film Freaky Ali which releaed last year.

Amy had expressed fondness for Salman too. In an interview she had said that any girl would love to date superstar Salman Khan. Amy considers the star a “great friend”, who has given her a lot of confidence. There were even reports that Salman made a surprise appearance at 2.0 teaser launch last year to support Amy. When asked would she like to date him, Amy said, “Who wouldn’t like to date Salman Khan? I am totally single and I am very happy.”

Check out the pictures of Salman Khan and Amy Jackson from the shoot of Being Human’s latest ad:

Amy Jackson was also in news few days back, after her phone got hacked and her personal pictures got leaked.

While Amy was able to retrieve her phone, she returned to her Instagram handle by posting a topless image, which caught enough eyeballs. Amy will soon shoot for a mid-air action sequence for Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

