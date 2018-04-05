Salman Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira at Jodhpur court, see photos

Actor Salman Khan has been found guilty in the blackbuck poaching case. Actor Salman Khan has been found guilty in the blackbuck poaching case.

On April 5, the Jodhpur Court found actor Salman Khan guilty of poaching two blackbucks in 1998, during a shoot for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. His co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre who were allegedly also present at the time of the poaching, have been acquitted by the court. The arguments over his sentencing are still underway. Salman was first accused of poaching in September 1998.

Actor Salman Khan reached Jodhpur on April 4 along with sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan. He arrived at the Jodhpur court today morning. While the prosecution has asked for maximum punishment for Salman, the actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail post the sentencing. Arguments are currently underway on the quantum of his sentence. Khan’s lawyer are pleading for minimum sentence.

Other actors including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam had also arrived in Jodhpur yesterday. The Bishnoi community of Rajasthan has expressed displeasure over their acquittal.

The last time Salman was embroiled in a legal case of this scale was during the verdict of the 2002 hit-and-run case. However, the actor was acquitted for it in December 2015. He had allegedly run over a group of people who were sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai in September, 2002. One person was killed and four others were injured.

The actor was also charged with two other poaching cases of Chinkara deer and blackbuck in Bhawad village and Mathania village respectively. He was acquitted in both the cases.

