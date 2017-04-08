Salman Khan part ways with management company after nine years to give chance to in-house model

Salman Khan will soon be going international with his Dabangg film franchise through his first live concert titled ‘DA BANG – The Tour’ in Australia and New Zealand. Salman Khan will soon be going international with his Dabangg film franchise through his first live concert titled ‘DA BANG – The Tour’ in Australia and New Zealand.

Now, filmmakers and brand owners will have to approach Salman Khan’s in-house model to get in touch with the superhits churning machine of Bollywood. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has parted ways with Reshma Shetty’s talent management company – Matrix, with whom the actor has been associated for almost nine years.

Salman has now hired an in-house model to take care of his business arrangements. Calling it a very close and successful relationship, both the actor and the company have confirmed that it is a mutual decision and nothing has gone wrong between them. In fact, they will continue to interact on specific opportunities and Matrix will service ongoing contracts as well as conclude deals that are at an advanced stage of negotiation. To kick off, Salman is doing a concert tour of Asia Pacific spearheaded by his brother Sohail Khan. Before Matrix, it was Salman’s family who looked after his business arrangements.

Apart from producing movies and ads in-house, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is also working on launching his own brand of e-bicycles and gym equipment. His clothing line Being Human is already among the most successful brands in India.

The news was also confirmed by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh as he shared the joint statement of Salman and the company on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Salman Khan and his management company mutually part ways… Here’s the joint statement.”

Salman Khan will soon be going international with his Dabangg film franchise through his first live concert titled ‘DA BANG – The Tour’ in Australia and New Zealand. It will be held in April and May this year. A bevy of Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Badshah and Maniesh Paul will be joining Dabangg Khan on his tour.

